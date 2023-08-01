Home / Economy / News / National power consumption grows by 8.4% to 139 billion units in July

National power consumption grows by 8.4% to 139 billion units in July

The country's power consumption grew by 8.4 per cent to 139 billion units in July this year compared to the same month last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 128.25 billion units (BU), higher than 123.72 BU in July 2021, according to the government data.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The country's power consumption grew by 8.4 per cent to 139 billion units in July this year compared to the same month last year.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 128.25 billion units (BU), higher than 123.72 BU in July 2021, according to the government data.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 208.82 GW in July 2023. The peak power supply stood at 190.35 GW in July 2022 and 200.53 GW in July 2021.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer season. But the demand did not reach the projected level in April-May this year due to unseasonal rains.

Power consumption was affected in March, April, May and June this year due to widespread rains in the country.

Experts said that unseasonal rains in March, April, May and June affected the power consumption in the country. However, they said that the power consumption growth was not that bad in June this year and improved significantly in July.

Rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year, according to experts.

However, they said that the power consumption and demand surged in July due extreme humid conditions which resulted in use of cooling appliances like air conditioners for longer hours in a day.

Further, experts had expressed hope that power consumption and demand would grow in August due to further improvement in economic activities as well as high humidity levels.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Thailand targets 2 million Indian tourists in 2023, same as pre-Covid

A torrid summer, rise in power demand risks stalling Asia's climate goals

BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar

Current law enough against GST evasion by offshore gaming platforms: FinMin

July goods and services tax receipts rise 11% YoY to Rs 1.65 trn

Indian graduates exhibit highest employability in AI roles at 48%

Govt stands firm on its decision to levy 28% GST on e-gaming, casinos

July GST collection comes at Rs 1.65 trillion, rises 11% YoY

Topics :Power consumptioneconomy

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story