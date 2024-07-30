2 proposals received for 8th pay panel, not under consideration: Govt

The government has received two representations for the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, but no such proposal is currently under consideration, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The 8th Pay Commission is due for implementation on January 1, 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Two representations have been received for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission in June 2024. No such proposal is under consideration of the government, at present," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Usually, the pay commission is constituted by the Central Government every 10 years to revise the remuneration of government employees. The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014. Its recommendations were implemented from January 1, 2016.