Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Will consider EU suggestion; come up with whatever good for industry: Goyal

Will consider EU suggestion; come up with whatever good for industry: Goyal

Goyal said the ministry would consider the EU's suggestion and come up with whatever is good for the Indian industry and for the people

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
As per reports, an EU delegation has suggested to New Delhi that India could implement its own carbon tax and reduce carbon emissions | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The EU has suggested that India can devise its own mechanism instead of paying the carbon tax to the European Union, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Goyal said the ministry would consider the EU's suggestion and come up with whatever is good for the Indian industry and for the people.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added India is in dialogue with the European Union (EU) on the tax or Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The minister said he feels the CBAM will hurt the EU "very" badly, as infrastructure, cost of living, industrial and consumer products will become expensive.

The EU's economy will also face further distress that is "my reading of CBAM", Goyal said.

"They (EU) are very keen to pursue that and they have offered that India could instead of paying CBAM tax to the EU, devise its own mechanism. We will consider their suggestion and come up with whatever is good for the Indian industry and for the people of India," he told reporters here.

More From This Section

Government estimates its total debt to increase to Rs 185 trn in FY25

Premium

On the table: Fitment panel working on 2 sets of 3-slab GST structure

Premium

Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

Premium

Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now

Premium

Purvodaya scheme for 5 states: Will the sun finally shine on the east?

As per reports, an EU delegation has suggested to New Delhi that India could implement its own carbon tax and reduce carbon emissions.

The EU has decided to impose a CBAM, or carbon tax, which will come into effect from January 1, 2026, but from October this year, domestic companies from seven carbon-intensive sectors, including steel, cement, fertiliser, aluminium and hydrocarbon products, would have to share data with regard to carbon emissions with the EU.

India has strongly criticised the move and is in dialogue with the EU on the issue.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

No rethinking to support Chinese investments in India, says Piyush Goyal

No rethinking on supporting Chinese investments in India: Piyush Goyal

Hike in capital gains taxes won't adversely impact market sentiment: Goyal

India has highest trade deficit with China, gap narrowing: Piyush Goyal

Premium

Panel of secretaries working on simplification of FDI rules: Piyush Goyal

Topics :Piyush GoyalEuropean UnionCarbon tax

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story