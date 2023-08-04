Home / Economy / News / India can achieve $5-trn economy target within 18 months: NaBFID chairman

India can achieve $5-trn economy target within 18 months: NaBFID chairman

According to Kamath, infrastructure development would be the key driver of India's growth, especially in transforming its cities

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

K V Kamath, chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), expressed his confidence in India’s potential to achieve the $5-trillion economy target within 18 months.

“Between 2003 and 2008, we doubled our growth, which was the fastest growth till now. There were various reasons we slowed down, but we caught up again. Now, we are confidently talking of taking our $3.5 or $4 trillion (economy), somewhere in between, to $5 trillion in the next 18 months or so,” Kamath said at the annual Maharashtra Green Infrastructure Conclave 2023.

He added, “These numbers are also dependent on the exchange rate, but I think for the nation $5 trillion (economy) is in sight.”

He further emphasised on Maharashtra’s potential for growth and encouraged stakeholders to set their sights on a $5-trillion economy instead of settling for a $1-trillion one.

“Maharashtra is growing at 9 per cent; $500 billion now and you can get to $1 trillion in the next 7-8 years. We can compound two more turns and get to $5 trillion,” Kamath further said.

According to Kamath, infrastructure development would be the key driver for India’s growth, especially in transforming its cities. He stressed the need for significant investments in infrastructure projects. “India’s matter is very clear, growth is going to be led by infrastructure,” Kamath said.

Kamath advocated for a shift in perspective from the conventional 5-10-year horizon to a more extensive 25-year target when it comes to infrastructure development.

Additionally, he highlighted that corporate India and banks have improved their financial health, with the top-500 companies holding minimal debt and enjoying robust cash flow.

He said that banks have also improved their balance sheets in recent years and are now maintaining a strong capital adequacy.

Also Read

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes youngest Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Reduce compliance burden to aid investments: NABFID Chairman K V Kamath

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Onion prices might touch Rs 60/70 per kg by month-end, says Crisil

Govt pulls up ISMA for premature estimation of low sugar output for 2023-24

Centre to consider delaying import licence order for laptops, tablets

'India to be a developed nation by 2047, modernising infra at rapid pace'

India working on enhancing oil refining capability: Oil Minister Puri

Topics :Indian EconomyK V Kamath

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story