70% female workforce participation pivotal for a Viksit Bharat: Labour Secy

Achieving 70 per cent female workforce participation by 2047 is pivotal for a Viksit Bharat, unlocking immense economic potential and fostering growth, said labour secretary Sumita Dawra on Wednesday while addressing the ‘Women in Services Sector’ CII Dialogue 2025.

Dawra also highlighted the significant strides made by women in India's economic landscape. She noted that over the past six years, the labour force participation rate for women has risen from 23 per cent in 2017-18 to around 42 per cent in 2023-24.

This uptick is evident across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services, with a notable increase in educated women joining the workforce.

She also acknowledged ongoing challenges such as workplace biases, wage disparities, limited leadership opportunities, job security concerns, and the balancing act between professional and domestic responsibilities as the major hurdles to women's participation in the workforce.

She also emphasised the importance of mentorship programmes to prepare women for leadership roles, the need to create safe, inclusive workplaces, and underscored the potential of sectors like STEM, entrepreneurship, and startups for women's further involvement.

The labour secretary further highlighted the role of the care ecosystem, the future of jobs and skilling, safe and equitable workplaces, and AI and digital interventions in boosting female participation in the workforce.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has identified key action areas critical to enhancing women’s workforce participation under its mandate. Expanding affordable and quality care services was recognised as a labour market enabler, emphasising the need to integrate care policies into employment frameworks to support working women. The alignment of skilling initiatives with industry demand was highlighted as essential to ensuring women’s access to high-growth sectors,” she said.