AAI revamping 23 airports across the country to boost traffic handling

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is upgrading 23 airports, primarily in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, across the country to boost their passenger-handling capacities. This comes as Indian carriers plan to add a significant number of planes in the next few years.

The upgrade work includes establishing new terminal buildings, extending runways, and constructing new apron and air traffic control (ATC) towers. They also include upgrading the cargo area, fire stations and aircraft parking bays, AAI told Business Standard. The work is expected to be completed by July 2025.



Indian airlines are expected to add 132 aircraft in 2023-24 (FY24) to tap into the surging passenger demand, according to CAPA India. While Air India may induct 53 aircraft, IndiGo will add 49 aircraft, the aviation consultancy firm said in its annual outlook.

At Patna airport, a new domestic terminal building, an ATC block, a fire station and a cargo block are being constructed. This will boost its passenger-handling capacity from 1,300 passengers during peak hours to 3,000, the AAI said.



The Goa Dabolim airport’s terminal building is being extended so that it can handle 3,850 passengers during peak hours as compared to 2,750 passengers now, it said.

Like Goa, Leh has been one of the most-popular tourist spots in the country.



A new terminal building is being established at the Leh airport that will boost its passenger handling capacity by more than six times, the AAI stated.

The Darbhanga airport’s terminal building will be expanded from 1,400 square metres to 2,000 square metres by this year. This would almost double its passenger-handling capacity, it added.



The AAI also plans to have a new civil enclave at the Darbhanga airport in Bihar. It will have a handling capacity of 3 million passengers per annum.

At the Ayodhya airport, the existing runway is being extended so that it can handle A321-type passenger aircraft. Moreover, a new terminal building, an ATC tower, a fire station and a car park are also being established at this airport.



A320-family aircraft (A321 is a part of it) is the most commonly-used plane in India.

The AAI is upgrading the Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs. 800 crore.



It is establishing a new terminal building, apron and link taxiway at the airport so that its handling capacity increases by three times to 1,200 passengers during peak hours. Currently, its apron’s aircraft parking capacity is six planes. After the upgrade, this will increase to 10 planes.

A new terminal building, ATC tower and apron are being constructed at Tiruchirappalli airport. This will boost handling capacity from 652 passengers during peak hours to 2,900 passengers.



The AAI has been building greenfield airports at Hirasar and Dholera in Gujarat. Hirasar airport is ready for inauguration, while Dholera airport’s construction is estimated to end by December 2025.

Of the 23 airports AAI is revamping, 16 will be upgraded this year. They are Kanpur, Tezu, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Surat, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Kolhapur, Dehradun (phase-2), Pune, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Saharanpur, Fursatganj, Tiruchirapalli and Tuticorin.



According to AAI, the following six airports will be upgraded by 2024: Rewa, Leh, Goa, Vijayawada, Imphal, and Patna.

Chennai airport’s phase-2 upgrade will be completed by July 2025.