Accelerated development key for Viksit Bharat: PM at Niti Governing Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for accelerated development initiatives by state governments at the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday, which can in turn create Viksit Rajya (developed states) for Viksit Bharat (developed India) – a vision which envisages India becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

In a press briefing after the meeting, Niti Aayog – the centre’s official policy think tank and the nodal agency conducting the apex federal cooperation exercise – chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam said that 17 states so far have created their own Vision documents for 2047, with many others in development.

Chief Ministers and lieutenant Governors of 24 states and seven union territories attended the meeting this year – Subrahmanyam said this is among the highest attendance numbers since the inception of the exercise 10 years ago, adding that heads of Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Bihar could not make it to the meeting owing to health reasons or prior commitments.

The Prime Minister cited the huge interest from global investors to nudge states into leveraging this boost for growth in exports. “He encouraged the States to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments. Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said States should utilise it to the optimum,” a statement by Niti Aayog said.

According to the Aayog, the Viksit Bharat vision for 2047 sees a per capita GDP of $18,220 and a 34 per cent contribution of industry to the national economy. On the climate front, the vision targets a 55 per cent reduction in carbon emissions intensity (from 2005 levels).

According to reports and statements from heads of states on social media, several states demanded more central funds for various development purposes, while Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin sought a higher devolution of central taxes to states.

Also Read

“I demanded a rightful 50 percent share for States in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41,” Stalin said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Moreover, there was also a unanimous condemnation of the Pahalgam attack in April, said Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Suman Bery, and Subrahmanyam added that Modi mentioned the need for national solidarity on the Viksit Bharat vision the same way there was consensus on support for Operation Sindoor.

“Prime Minister mentioned that 'Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a one-off initiative and we must adopt a long-term approach. Prime Minister mentioned that we must modernize our approach to civil preparedness. He said that the recent mock drills have reignited our attention to civil defence states should institutionalise Civil Defence preparedness,” the Niti Aayog statement said.

Additionally, emphasising on skilling, PM Modi said that states must plan for various skills which are attuned to modern technologies like AI, Semiconductor, 3D printing, citing the NEP.

“He said that we can become the Skill Capital of the world because of our demographic dividend. Prime Minister said that a Rs 60,000 crore scheme for skilling has been approved by GoI. States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training hubs to enhance Skilling,” said Niti Aayog.