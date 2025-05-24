Home / Economy / News / At Niti Aayog meet, Tamil Nadu CM demands 50% share in central taxes



MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to enhance the state's share in central taxes to 50 per cent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.  We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41, the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

He further said on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India.

Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride, Stalin said.

Topics :Niti AayogTamil Nadumk stalin

First Published: May 24 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

