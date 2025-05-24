At Niti Aayog meet, Tamil Nadu CM demands 50% share in central taxes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to enhance the state's share in central taxes to 50 per cent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41, the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

He further said on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India.

Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride, Stalin said.