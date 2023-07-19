Home / Economy / News / ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

It forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:12 AM IST
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next, saying robust domestic demand will continue to support the region's recovery.
 
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. It forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024.
 
The Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023.
 
"Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.
 
"Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened, Park added.
 
In April, the ADB had projected that India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:12 AM IST

