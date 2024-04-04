Home / Economy / News / Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, taming food prices govt's priority

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, taming food prices govt's priority

Food prices have a direct bearing on poll preferences of the voter and in the past there have been instances when governments have been voted out due to rising food inflation

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, keeping food prices under check has emerged as one of the topmost priorities for the government.

Food prices would likely have a bearing on the preferences of voters. In the past, there have been instances when governments have been voted out over rising food inflation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


For a year now, the Centre has announced a series of measures to check food prices like export bans, allowing duty-free imports of most pulses and edible oils till March 2025, stopping diversion of sugarcane juice for making ethanol to conserve the sweetener for domestic consumption, among others.

The government is also simultaneously selling packaged wheat, rice, Atta (wheat flour), gram dal under the ‘Bharat’ brand to make sure food items are available at affordable prices.

Liquidation of public stocks of wheat and rice has also been taken up to cool down rates. However, going forward, most experts said that inflation management in the coming months will depend on how the rabi harvest comes through and the vagaries of weather. Excessive and sudden rise in temperature between April to June could also play a part in pushing up prices, particularly of vegetables and perishable food items.

The good news is that so far, all indications hint that the 2024 southwest monsoon could be ‘normal’ as El Niño is waning and ‘La Niña’ is about to set in. 


Chart 1: Retail Price of Major Food Commodities (in Rs/Kg in Delhi Markets)
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs
Commodity 3-Apr 3-Mar
% Change
Rice 40 40 0.0
Wheat 29 29 0.0
Atta (wheat flour) 31 31 0.0
Gram Dal 82 78 5.1
Tur Dal 157 157 0.0
Urad Dal 140 143 -2.1
Moong Dal 125 122 2.5
Masoor Dal 87 85 2.4
Groundnut Oil (pkgd) 139 133 4.5
Mustard Oil (pkgd) 139 133 4.5
Soyoil 131 122 7.4
Potato 25 17 47.1
Onion 32 40 -20.0
Tomato 40 42 -4.8
Sugar 44 44 0.0

Chart 2: Food Inflation (combined)
Period
%Inflation
Apr-23 3.84 May-23 2.96 Jun-23 4.55 Jul-23 11.51 Aug-23 9.94 Sep-23 6.62 Oct-23 6.61 Nov-23 8.7 Dec-23 9.53 Jan-24 8.3 Source: MOSPI

Also Read

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

WPI-based inflation increases to 0.73% in December on rise in food prices

PM Modi sets ambitious India economic goals for probable third term

'Dark fleet' comes handy as India seeks Russian oil amid rising sanctions

CBDT enables ITR e-filing portal for FY24; 23,000 returns filed in 4 days

Meity chips away at doubt, defends its domestic semiconductor policy

Rakesh Mohan appointed a member of World Bank economic advisory panel

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsFood productionfood prices

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story