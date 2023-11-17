Amid supply crunch, price of Kashmir apples zooms 50% to a decadal high

Amid a drop in production and demand far exceeding supply, the price of Kashmir apples this year has risen by 50 per cent over 2022, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The production of apples this year has seen a 20-30 per cent reduction in both Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh.

A disrupted monsoon caused crop damage in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a reduction in the state’s apple output from 800,000 tonnes on average to about 300,000 tonnes this year. The Himachal apple industry’s overall losses on account of floods triggered by uneven rains is estimated to be Rs 240 crore.



Similarly in J&K, apple crops were affected at various stages of growth due to uncertain weather conditions. The supply deficit caused by a reduced output, according to Ashraf Wani, an apple farmer from Shopian, has led to an unusual spike in apple prices.



Moneycontrol reported that Kashmir, which accounts for 75 per cent of India's total apple production, exports around 1.8 million tonnes every year.



According to Wani, a 15 kg box of the Kullu Delicious variety is selling at Rs 1,300-1,600 this year, compared with Rs 700-800 in 2022. The 15-kg Plain Delicious variety is selling at Rs 1,000-1,300, against Rs 400-600 last year.



The prices of Grade-A apples have doubled over last year in Sopore, Asia's second-largest fruit market. Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of the Sopore fruit Mandi, said Grade-A quality apples were currently being sold at Rs 1,000-1,100 per 15 kg box, compared with Rs 500-600 last year, even after the entry of apples from Iran into the Indian market.



Manzoor Ahmad Mir, deputy director in J&K’s Department of Central Horticulture Planning and Marketing, was quoted as saying that the prices for Kashmir apples had risen not only due to low production but also an improvement in the fruit’s grading and packing.