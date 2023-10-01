As new 28% GST on online gaming takes off, gamers brace for impact

While the Centre’s newly mandated GST rules for online gaming at 28 per cent came into effect from October 1, the move has come as a mixed bag for Indian gamers. Where some players have rejoiced, others see the new tax as a death knell for the fledgling industry.

Rishi Raj, a Gurgaon-based avid player of online poker, believes that the government has been successful where most of his family failed — getting him to quit the real money game. Raj, who has won nearly Rs 7 lakh through the online game, has also lost Rs 5 lakh.



“The new GST rules spell doom for my pockets, as the profit percentage per game has shrunk exponentially. I must invest way more, per game, to match up my current average earnings,” he says. “This is definitely going to reduce my engagement with online poker if not completely end it,” he adds.

There are others, however, who think they know how to cushion the expected hit from the new GST regime. Reena Mallik (name changed on request), who has participated in several international real-money gaming tournaments, believes that professional players will not be affected as extensively by the new GST rules.



“If you are playing in a large pool of players, the cost and risks are shared, and the individual fallouts are therefore muted. In fact, I believe this is an opportunity for smaller e-gaming companies to introduce larger and more efficient pool-play structures for their games. Necessity is the mother of invention, and I believe this will help e-gaming platforms in India to up their game, become more professional, and develop into more competitive gaming arenas,” she says.

Industry stakeholders have, however, expressed concerns about the impact the new tax regime might have on the country’s nascent gaming industry, as many start-ups have seen their operations being disrupted.



Professional gaming aside, the brunt of the impact is expected to be seen among casual gamers, who make up the majority of India’s gamer base. According to industry estimates, these players — who mostly belong to Tier-II and beyond regions — on average, spend Rs 300 to Rs 400 per month for a daily engagement of 45 minutes and do not spend more than Rs 10-15 per day.

Although the rules are yet to cause any drastic repercussions, many gaming start-ups have already begun to feel the aftershocks of the announcement.



A Hyderabad-based former gamer who, along with his friends, has recently begun structuring their local game club into an e-gaming start-up, believes this will be a death blow for fledgling firms like his.

“We have only recently invested in developing real-money games with a mythological twist. Our developers are working on common Indian board games like snakes-and-ladders, ludo etc., adding a mythological spin to these, while also encasing their gameplay within a strategy-based financial investment-and-winnings structure, involving real money,” the former gamer explains.



He believes that while the model is quite unique and innovative, it will need time to develop its dedicated player base. “The new GST rules practically eliminate this gestation period for us, since players will not be willing to make such heavy investments for a new and unfamiliar gaming model,” he says.

Smaller start-ups, however, are not the only ones facing the heat. Several established e-gaming companies are also worried that the new GST regime will disincentivise casual gamers from playing real-money games on account of the diminished winnings. Most firms Business Standard spoke to said they are already seeing disruptions in their operations, in anticipation of the new rules.



Over the last two months, since the announcement for the new GST rules was made, over 10 gaming start-ups have shut, and as many as 500 employees have been laid off, says Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO Games — a large vernacular social gaming platform.

“We are also back to the drawing board, rebuilding the business that we had built in over five years and scaled with some of the marquee global funds backing us,” she says.



This is not all. Although the Central Government has notified the applicability of the new tax regime from October 1, multiple states have not passed the amendment to their state GST Act.

“This is creating a conundrum where the online gaming companies in such states will have to charge the CGST but not SGST. At the same time, in states where the amendment has been done, both CGST and SGST will be charged,” says a spokesperson of the All India Gaming Federation.



“The companies will have to grapple with the uncertainty brought by this scenario while already dealing with the massive changes they have to make in their operations,” he added.

According to Rathore, the new GST regime will trigger further consolidation in the gaming sector.