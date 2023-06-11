'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

One of the persons cited above said ministries/departments that failed to meet their target in FY23 also included the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

The target is part of the government’s ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of potential brownfield infrastructure assets which was launched nearly two years ago. The government’s focus on monetisation of operational public infrastructure assets is emblematic of its importance as a key route for raising capital for new infrastructure asset creation.