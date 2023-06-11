Home / Economy / News / 'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

Govt stays with Rs 1.79-trn target set by NITI for FY24

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Premium
'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre monetised assets worth Rs 1.32 trillion in FY23, against a target of Rs 1.62 trillion, as key ministries, such as railway, road transport, power, and telecom failed to meet its targets. For 2023-24, a Cabinet secretary-headed panel earlier this month restated the Rs 1.79-trillion target as set by the NITI Aayog, according to people aware of the matter.

The target is part of the government’s ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of potential brownfield infrastructure assets which was launched nearly two years ago. The government’s focus on monetisation of operational public infrastructure assets is emblematic of its importance as a key route for raising capital for new infrastructure asset creation. 
One of the persons cited above said ministries/departments that failed to meet their target in FY23 also included the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

On the other hand, the ministries of coal, mines, petroleum and natural gas, and shipping achieved their targets during 2022-23.
To ensure FY24 targets are met, the panel has asked key infrastructure ministries and departments to make asset monetisation their ‘priority’ and an important route for raising capital. During the meeting, ministries and public sector enterprises were also asked to develop a strong pipeline of proposals and increase their capacities.

“The ministries were given these instructions since some of them were only relying on budgetary outlays to fund their capital expenditure, without making efforts to monetise their assets,” the person cited above said.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways -- the front runner in asset monetisation in FY22 – could meet only 49 per cent of its target of Rs 17,384 crore in FY23 because some transactions were not concluded due to operational issues. Its target for the current fiscal year is Rs 44,000 crore, which is slated to be met through accruals from the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, two rounds of infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), and securitisation of toll.

 The Indian Railways was able to achieve only a fourth of its target, set at Rs 7,750 crore last fiscal year. It is now eyeing asset monetisation worth Rs 30,000 crore in the current fiscal year through colony redevelopment, and private participation in operation of wagons and GatiShakti terminals.
In the case of the power ministry, 62 per cent or Rs 9,436 crore of the asset monetisation target (Rs 15,308 crore) was met in FY23. The new target is Rs 21,000 crore, which is likely to be met through the development of Badam coal mine and securitisation of cash flows from state-owned Power Grid and SVJN assets.

The NMP’s aggregate monetisation potential is Rs 6 trillion through core assets of the central government, over a four-year period from FY22 to FY25. During the first year, monetisation of public sector brownfield assets unlocked a value of Rs 97,693 crore.



Also Read

BSNL waiting for NLMC to prepare land asset monetisation strategy

Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation

Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed?

TMS Ep337: Markets, 2023 outlook, monetisation pipeline, census

Coal Min sets 1-bn tonne target for FY; aims Rs 50k-cr asset monetisation

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover

BPCL's Bargarh bio-refinery to invigorate circular economy: Pradhan

UAE emerges 4th-largest investor in India, FDI jumps over 3x in FY23

Reeling under Rs 24,000 cr debt, Goa fails to disburse financial aid

Topics :NITI Ayogasset valuation

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story