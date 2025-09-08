Audi India announces price cut to over ₹7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits

German luxury car maker Audi on Monday announced a price cut ranging from ₹2.6 lakh to over ₹7.8 lakh in its vehicles in India across models to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut on automobiles.

Audi India has revised prices across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0, the company said in a statement.

Subsequently, the benefits to customers range from ₹2.6 lakh to over ₹7.8 lakh, depending on the model, it added.

Under the new prices, the company's entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of ₹43.07 lakh, down from ₹46.14 lakh earlier.