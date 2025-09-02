Home / Economy / News / BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

A new chief executive may soon be appointed as Tata Sons aims to strengthen BigBasket's position in the highly competitive quick-commerce market

Hari Menon Cofounder & CEO, BigBasket
Hari Menon has been working with the board in recent months to identify potential successors (File)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Tata Group is preparing for a leadership transition at BigBasket as the grocery e-tailer’s founders seek to step back from daily operations, a report in The Economic Times said on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hari Menon, whose five-year term is nearing its end following Tata’s acquisition of the Bengaluru-based firm in 2021, has begun discussions on succession planning.
 
Menon coordinates successor selection
 
Menon has been working with the board in recent months to identify potential successors. Tata Sons is expected to appoint a new chief executive to enhance BigBasket’s competitive edge in the quick commerce segment, where it faces competitors such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.
 
Tata Digital's stake in BigBasket
 
Tata Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, acquired a 64.3 per cent stake in BigBasket’s B2B unit, Supermarket Grocery Supplies, in 2021 through primary and secondary deals. The company’s last reported valuation was $3.2 billion, following a $200 million fundraise from Tata Digital three years ago. Menon co-founded BigBasket in 2011 along with Vipul Parekh, VS Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and VS Ramesh as a scheduled-delivery business. Choudhari is the only founding member to have exited after the Tata acquisition.
 
BigBasket aims to raise fresh capital
 
The leadership change is also aimed at reassuring prospective investors, who have sought greater clarity and assertiveness as BigBasket plans to raise fresh capital. Despite being an early entrant in online grocery, the company’s cautious approach to rapid-delivery models allowed competitors to gain ground. Tata Sons had engaged Citi and Moelis to assist in raising external funding for BigBasket as well as the online pharmacy 1mg.
 
Tata Digital appoints new CEO
 
The development coincides with the appointment of Sajith Sivanandan, a former Google and JioHotstar executive, as Tata Digital’s chief executive officer from September 1, marking the third leadership change at the Tata Group’s digital arm in less than two years.
 
Sivanandan’s appointment comes as Tata Digital seeks to sharpen its strategy after several high-level departures. Founding CEO Pratik Pal, who launched Tata Neu, stepped down in February 2024, followed by Naveen Tahilyani, who resigned in May 2025 after just 15 months to join Prudential Plc in an international role.

Topics :BigBasketTata Sons

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

