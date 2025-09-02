BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

Tata Group is preparing for a leadership transition at BigBasket as the grocery e-tailer’s founders seek to step back from daily operations, a report in The Economic Times said on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hari Menon, whose five-year term is nearing its end following Tata’s acquisition of the Bengaluru-based firm in 2021, has begun discussions on succession planning.

Menon coordinates successor selection

Menon has been working with the board in recent months to identify potential successors. Tata Sons is expected to appoint a new chief executive to enhance BigBasket’s competitive edge in the quick commerce segment, where it faces competitors such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

Tata Digital's stake in BigBasket Tata Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, acquired a 64.3 per cent stake in BigBasket’s B2B unit, Supermarket Grocery Supplies, in 2021 through primary and secondary deals. The company’s last reported valuation was $3.2 billion, following a $200 million fundraise from Tata Digital three years ago. Menon co-founded BigBasket in 2011 along with Vipul Parekh, VS Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and VS Ramesh as a scheduled-delivery business. Choudhari is the only founding member to have exited after the Tata acquisition. BigBasket aims to raise fresh capital The leadership change is also aimed at reassuring prospective investors, who have sought greater clarity and assertiveness as BigBasket plans to raise fresh capital. Despite being an early entrant in online grocery, the company’s cautious approach to rapid-delivery models allowed competitors to gain ground. Tata Sons had engaged Citi and Moelis to assist in raising external funding for BigBasket as well as the online pharmacy 1mg.