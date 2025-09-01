India's CAD falls to 0.2% of GDP in Q1FY26, remittances hit record high

India’s current account balance moved into a deficit of $2.4 billion, or 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). It had reported a surplus of $13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in January–March 2025 (Q4FY25), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.
The current account deficit (CAD) was $8.6 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in April–June 2024 (Q1FY25).
RBI data showed the CAD declined year on year due to an increase in the surplus in services trade, which rose to $47.9 billion in Q1FY26 from $39.7 billion in Q1FY25. Services exports increased across major categories such as computer and business services. The merchandise trade deficit widened to $68.5 billion in Q1FY26 from $63.8 billion in Q1FY25.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said: “While India’s current account expectedly reverted to a deficit in Q1FY26, the extent of the same was considerably lower than our projection ($7 billion), at just $2.4 billion or 0.2% of GDP.”
The surprise was largely driven by stronger-than-anticipated remittances, which surged about 18 per cent year on year in the quarter. This augurs well, given the uncertainty ahead amid tariff-related developments, Nayar added.
The RBI reported that private transfer receipts, mainly remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $33.2 billion in Q1FY26 from $28.6 billion in Q1FY25.
The net outgo on the income account, primarily reflecting investment payments, increased to $12.8 billion in Q1FY26 from $10.9 billion in Q1FY25.
In the financial account, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net inflow of $5.7 billion in Q1FY26, compared to $6.2 billion a year ago. Net inflows under foreign portfolio investment were higher at $1.6 billion in Q1FY26 against $900 million in Q1FY25.
Net external commercial borrowings recorded an inflow of $3.7 billion in Q1FY26, compared to $1.6 billion in Q1FY25.
Regarding the balance of payments, there was an accretion of $4.5 billion to reserves in Q1FY26, compared to $5.2 billion in the same period last year, the RBI said.
Given the high tariff levels, India’s exports to the United States are likely to contract during the remainder of the fiscal. “In this scenario, we expect India’s overall merchandise exports to decline somewhat in FY26 from FY25 levels, and for the current account deficit to exceed 1.0 per cent of GDP, while remaining at moderate levels,” ICRA said.
