India's CAD falls to 0.2% of GDP in Q1FY26, remittances hit record high

India’s current account balance moved into a deficit of $2.4 billion, or 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). It had reported a surplus of $13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in January–March 2025 (Q4FY25), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

The current account deficit (CAD) was $8.6 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in April–June 2024 (Q1FY25).

RBI data showed the CAD declined year on year due to an increase in the surplus in services trade, which rose to $47.9 billion in Q1FY26 from $39.7 billion in Q1FY25. Services exports increased across major categories such as computer and business services. The merchandise trade deficit widened to $68.5 billion in Q1FY26 from $63.8 billion in Q1FY25.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said: “While India’s current account expectedly reverted to a deficit in Q1FY26, the extent of the same was considerably lower than our projection ($7 billion), at just $2.4 billion or 0.2% of GDP.” The surprise was largely driven by stronger-than-anticipated remittances, which surged about 18 per cent year on year in the quarter. This augurs well, given the uncertainty ahead amid tariff-related developments, Nayar added. The RBI reported that private transfer receipts, mainly remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $33.2 billion in Q1FY26 from $28.6 billion in Q1FY25. The net outgo on the income account, primarily reflecting investment payments, increased to $12.8 billion in Q1FY26 from $10.9 billion in Q1FY25.