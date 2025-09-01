Home / Economy / News / India's manufacturing PMI hits nearly 18-yr high in August on strong demand

India's manufacturing PMI hits nearly 18-yr high in August on strong demand

India's PMI touched 59.3 in August, marking its 50th month in expansion, as robust domestic orders cushioned weaker exports amid steep US tariffs

PMI, PMI INDIA
Intermediate goods producers reported the strongest gains, followed by capital goods and consumer goods makers. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
India’s manufacturing activity strengthened further in August, driven by robust domestic demand despite tariff headwinds from the US. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 59.3 — the highest reading in nearly 18 years, a private survey showed on Monday.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, climbed from July’s 16-month high of 59.1. A reading above 50 signals expansion, while below 50 denotes contraction. The headline figure has now stayed in expansion territory for 50 consecutive months.
 
“Indian manufacturing growth gained further momentum in August, with ongoing improvements in demand continuing to underpin robust increases in factory orders and production. The PMI indicated the fastest improvement in operating conditions for 17-and-a-half years,” the survey said.
 
The upturn reflected the sharpest increase in production volumes in nearly five years. New orders also rose at the fastest pace in 57 months, aided by stronger demand and advertising success.
 
Intermediate goods producers reported the strongest gains, followed by capital goods and consumer goods makers.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that India’s manufacturing PMI hit another new high in August, driven by a rapid expansion in production. The increase of US tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent might have contributed to the slight easing in new export orders growth, as American buyers refrain from placing orders in the midst of tariff uncertainty.
 
“Overall orders growth, on the other hand, held up much better, suggesting that domestic orders remained robust, helping to cushion against tariff-related drag on the economy. Manufacturers’ continued optimism for future output is a positive sign," she added.
 
On the export front, growth slowed to the weakest in five months, though still sharp by historical standards. Indian firms reported new business from clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.
 
Input costs continued to rise, with steel, minerals, bearings, leather, and electronic parts noted as more expensive. Overall inflation was moderate and below the long-run average. Selling prices, however, rose at the fastest pace in three months, supported by firm demand.
 
Despite easing to the slowest rate since November 2024, job creation in manufacturing remained historically solid, the survey said. 
   

Topics :Manufacturing PMIManufacturing Industrymanufacturing PMI Manufacturing

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

