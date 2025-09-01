Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectors

Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectors

The sharp uptick was largely due to the impact of GDP deflators, which remained unusually soft, particularly in the primary and secondary sectors

GDP data
premium
The broad GDP data shows how the deflator shaped this outcome. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanti)
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), with real gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 7.8 per cent year-on-year from 7.4 per cent  in the previous quarter. The uptick was largely due to the impact of the GDP deflator, which remained unusually soft, particularly in the primary and secondary sectors. Deflator, which measures average change in prices, is used to convert nominal GDP into real GDP. While nominal growth eased to a three-quarter low of 8.8 per cent, a smaller gap between nominal and real growth rates pushed the real GDP print higher than anticipated.
 
On the back of softer price adjustment
 
The broad GDP data shows how the deflator shaped this outcome. Even  with a weaker nominal expansion, real GDP was lifted higher by the softer  price adjustment. A softer price adjustment in GDP means lower inflation. 
 
Sectors follow suit   Sector-wise data reflected the same trend. 
 
 
The growth story
 
Two-thirds of deflator is broadly based on wholesale prices and the rest on consumer prices. While real GDP growth is key for comparisons, nominal GDP growth has fiscal implications, particularly with higher income tax exemption limits and proposed GST cuts. For FY26, nominal GDP growth rate is projected at 10.1 per cent.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At 59.3, manufacturing PMI rises to nearly 18-year high in August

India's current account deficit narrowed to 0.2% of GDP in Q1 FY26

MGNREGA work demand dips 26% in Aug with spike in kharif sowing

India's net GST kitty increases 10.7% to ₹1.67 trillion in August

Premium

India's GDP growth likely to stay strong in Q2FY26, say economists

Topics :Economic Data StoriesGDP growthIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story