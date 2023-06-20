Home / Economy / News / Biz route taken by India's renewable IPPs to mirror credit quality: Moody's

Biz route taken by India's renewable IPPs to mirror credit quality: Moody's

According to Moody's, the paths chosen by the renewable energy IPPs will have a varying impact on their respective business and financial risk profiles

IANS Chennai
Biz route taken by India's renewable IPPs to mirror credit quality: Moody's

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The credit quality of India's large and rated renewable energy independent power producers (IPP) will reflect the different routes they have chosen for the next two to three years, said Moody's Investors Service in a report.

According to Moody's, the paths chosen by the renewable energy IPPs will have a varying impact on their respective business and financial risk profiles. Investment in green hydrogen could lead to further differentiation.

Of the eight rated Indian IPPs, the three leading producers by installed capacity -- Greenko Energy Holdings (GEH), Renew Power Private Limited (RPPL) and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) -- each have installed generation capacity of over five gigawatts, which had grown via greenfield development and acquisitions, the report notes.

This rapid growth had been bolstered by supportive government policies, the competitive cost of renewable power in India as well as the availability of low-cost debt.

Moody's said AGEL's focus on delivering its large pipeline of plain vanilla renewable generation projects, which will help manage execution risk but could expose the group to rising costs.

Conversely, RPPL and GEH have shifted their focus to firm supply generation and pumped storage projects, respectively, where competition is less intense.

"Such plans could help preserve profitability but may expose RPPL to fluctuations in merchant power prices, and keep GEH's financial leverage at higher levels for longer," Moody's said.

While GEH and RPPL have announced plans to make material investments to develop green hydrogen production capabilities both in India and abroad Moody's does not expect AGEL to invest in the new business directly, given that a separate joint venture has been established by the Adani Group to look at new energy opportunities.

Investment in hydrogen -- if materialized as announced -- will significantly increase the IPPs' exposure to execution and funding risk beyond our current base case before countermeasures.

Due to their capital spending and refinancing needs, the IPPs have weak liquidity but good access to capital markets in general.

The outlook on two rated AGEL bonds expiring in late 2024 were revised to negative because of the uncertainty over AGEL's funding access, Moody's said.

--IANS

vj/dpb

Also Read

Asset quality of Indian banks will be stable in 2023, says Moody's

Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

India's Q4 economic growth in 2022 to be temporary: Moody's Analytics

Credit worthiness of India, others in APAC to be stable, says Moody's

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

Centre panel for arbitration law reforms to have first meeting on June 20

Centre's livestock draft Bill 2023 sets the cat among the pigeons

US share in India's merchandise exports up despite diversification move

Sarbananda Sonowal seeks faster Sagarmala execution from Maharashtra govt

Topics :Moody’sIndiaCredit Qualityrenewable

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story