Bond market participants expect more OMO purchases to aid liquidity

Bond market participants expect that the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) will significantly scale up its Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases in the coming weeks, as the liquidity deficit in the system stayed around Rs 2 trillion.

They said that the RBI could double the scheduled OMO purchase amount for the next auction as well, increasing it from the current Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. This is expected to provide additional liquidity to the financial system, which has remained in deficit mode for the past eight consecutive weeks since December 16, 2024.

Furthermore, the bond market expects that the RBI might announce additional OMO auctions. So far, the central bank has announced three OMO auctions.

On Wednesday, the net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.07 trillion, latest RBI data showed. The core liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 0.4 trillion as of February 7.

"Next week's OMO amount might be increased from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. After that, they might announce more because the amount infused through OMOs has been used in foreign exchange market intervention. We are still in a deficit of around Rs 2 trillion," said the treasury head at a private bank.

RBI’s active intervention in the foreign exchange market to avoid a sharp decline in the rupee against the dollar has weighed on banking system liquidity. Foreign exchange market dealers said that the central bank could have sold around $12 billion-$14 billion this week.

The rupee, however, remained steady on Thursday, settling at 86.92 per dollar against 86.89 per dollar on Wednesday.

Also Read

The RBI purchased Rs 40,000 crore worth of securities in the OMO auction on Thursday. The amount doubled to Rs 40,000 crore. The central bank received bids worth Rs 1.8 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore.

Market participants said that state-owned banks were the largest participants at the auction. The cut-off price on the bonds scheduled for auction was set below the secondary market price due to high demand, they said.

"Banks sold securities from their HTM portfolio to book treasury profits. The cut-off price was lower than market level," said a dealer at a primary dealership. "Now that they have sold from HTM, to fill the gap, there will be demand at the weekly auction tomorrow (Friday)," he added.

The benchmark 10-year government bond will have its last auction for the current financial year on Friday. The government plans to sell Rs 22,000 crore of 10-year bonds on Friday.

Under the updated investment portfolio norm, banks must categorise bonds as "held-to-maturity" on a permanent basis, except for 5 per cent of the portfolio, which can be withdrawn throughout the year. Any deviation from this rule requires approval from both the bank's board and the RBI.

Earlier, banks were allowed to reclassify their investments between categories once a year on the first day of the financial year, through which they booked capital gains.

The RBI has also been conducting daily variable rate repo auctions, under which the central bank received bids worth Rs 2.35 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 2.75 trillion.