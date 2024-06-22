Home / Economy / News / Boost enforcement mechanism to prevent child labour: Centre to states, UTs

The labour ministry asked states to make use of the online portal Platform For Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour for complaints

Labour ministry in its letter asked states to make use of the online portal Platform For Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour (PENCIL) for complaints.
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Days after multiple incidents of factories in Madhya Pradesh employing children under the age of 14 years came to light, Centre has written to all the states and Union Territories asking them to strengthen the enforcement mechanism to prevent child labour and expedite the rescue and rehabilitation of the affected children.

"Strengthen the enforcement mechanism to prevent any violation of the Child and Adolescent Labour Protection Act, 1986. It is also requested to expedite the rescue and rehabilitation of the affected children, ensuring that they recieve proper care and access to education, as outlined in the standard operating procedures," the letter by the Ministry of Labour and Employment reads.

Reiterating the government's goal of a child labour-free India, the labour ministry in its letter asked states to make use of the online portal Platform For Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour (PENCIL) for complaints and effective implementation and enforcement of the provisions of the Act.

Earlier last week, during a joint operation by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), over 50 children were found working in Bhopal-based Som Distillery and Breweries, a listed company that manufactures and supply beer, India-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Ready To Drink (RTD) beverages.

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the raid at the factory was a serious matter.

"Received detailed information from the labour, excise and police departments, and direction has been given for taking appropriate action. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," Yadav wrote on X.

Shubham Rathore, child rights activist working with Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said that children are usually employed by factories as they provide cheap labor and can be easily exploited, forcing them to work at the cost of their childhood and education.

"This is a violation of their fundamental right to education. We hope that the rescued children will receive relief from the rehabilitation welfare fund for child labourers and that the accused are convicted," Rathore added.

According to the 2011 Census, around 10.1 million children aged 5-14 years in India are estimated to be working either as main or marginal workers in factories. 





First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

