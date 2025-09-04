No relief for brand M&As, purchases to continue attracting 18% GST

India will continue to levy an 18 per cent goods and services tax on brand sales, leaving no relief for companies buying brands as part of mergers and acquisitions.

Purchases of standalone brands currently attract an 18 per cent GST rate, according to tax experts. The levy was applied in recent brand deals, such as the sale of Imperial Blue by Pernod Ricard to Tilaknagar. This will remain unchanged even after the new GST rules take effect on 22 September.

By contrast, full business acquisitions through mergers and acquisitions remain exempt from GST under an existing notification. The latest changes only deal with rate revisions for specific items and do not alter the treatment of business transfers.