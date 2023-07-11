LIVE: GST Council to meet today, taxation on online gaming on the cards

The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres earlier on Monday, triggering an Orange alert, was recorded at 206.24 on Tuesday, according to data shared by the Flood Control Department in the national capital. Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm at 11 pm on Monday.While the areas in the city continued to face water-logging due to incessant rains on Saturday and Sunday and a fresh spell of rainfall on Monday.
There appears to be no immediate respite in the offiing for Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.