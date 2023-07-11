Home / Economy / News / LIVE: GST Council to meet today, taxation on online gaming on the cards

LIVE: GST Council to meet today, taxation on online gaming on the cards

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting today. The council is expected to discuss industry demand of full CGST, taxation on online gaming, casinos and more. The tax treatment of online gaming firms has been pending for some time. The GST Council had tasked a state minister panel headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but could not arrive at a consensus when it submitted the report in December.

The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres earlier on Monday, triggering an Orange alert, was recorded at 206.24 on Tuesday, according to data shared by the Flood Control Department in the national capital. Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm at 11 pm on Monday.While the areas in the city continued to face water-logging due to incessant rains on Saturday and Sunday and a fresh spell of rainfall on Monday. 

There appears to be no immediate respite in the offiing for Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.


Also Read

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Budget 2023: Gaming industry welcomes TDS change, awaits clarity on GST

Corporation tax collections decline 8.19% till June 17 this year: CAG

IPEF may bring 3-year exit clause to allow members to move out of deal

South Eastern Coalfields to turn old mine in Chhattisgarh into tourism hub

Rajasthan govt setting up facilities for hi-tech teaching in ITIs

Uttar Pradesh govt looking to invest about Rs 3,800 cr in agri start-ups

Topics :online gamingGSTGST Council meetGST meetingtaxTaxationgoods and service taxCentral Goods and Services TaxIMD on rainsHimachal PradeshHimalayan Floods

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story