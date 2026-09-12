Brics declaration eyes deeper cooperation on sustainable transport systems

Brics nations on Saturday issued the New Delhi Declaration, which eyes deepening collaboration between member states on supply chains and sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

A supply chain cooperation framework, an urban mobility hub, a railway research network and an urbanisation knowledge framework, announced after respective ministerial meetings in July and August, have also found their way into the final declaration.

“We welcome the outcomes of the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meeting held in Nagpur and look forward to further promoting transport dialogue, including in civil aviation, to meet the demand of all stakeholders and to enhance the BRICS countries’ transport potential while also respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, while carrying out transport cooperation,” the declaration stated.

Member nations agreed to deepen cooperation in the areas of transport policy, investment, technology and capacity building with a view to developing sustainable and resilient transport infrastructure. In a separate part, the declaration also acknowledged the impact of climate change and disasters on infrastructure in developing countries. BRICS nations will also collaborate on a Framework of Cooperation for Exchange of Knowledge on Transport Decarbonisation while leveraging their renewable energy potential. In August, the joint working group of ministers had finalised the setting up of the BRICS Urban Mobility Hub for knowledge exchange and cooperation in accessible, affordable, inclusive and smart urban transport solutions.