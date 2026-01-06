Broken Data: How states misclassify spending and distort fiscal math

A parallel problem runs through the way states use object heads — the primary units of appropriation in government accounts. With no uniformity across states, identical expenditure items show up under different heads and, in many cases, as entirely different types of spending. Uttar Pradesh in FY24 misclassified ₹283.39 crore of expenditure across object heads such as vehicle maintenance, computer maintenance, general repairs and outsourcing services, treating all of them as capital instead of revenue. Karnataka added ₹374.64 crore of minor works to its capital book, including ₹234.88 crore for afforestation and ₹134.80 crore for protection walls — activities that, once assets exist, fall squarely in the revenue category. Bihar recorded ₹22.53 crore of repairs and renovations as capital as well.