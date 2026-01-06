Farm producers' income more than doubled during Modi years, shows new paper

“This income is termed as operating surplus or mixed income in NAS publications and the data and information are reported at current prices,” Chand said in the paper.

Agriculture outpaces manufacturing and economy

He also compares the income received by farmers with income from manufacturing as well as the total economy during 2014-15 to 2023-24 to conclude that while income of agriculture producers has risen by around 10.11 per cent per year in that period, that from manufacturing has grown by 8.02 per cent and that of the overall economy by 9.38 per cent.