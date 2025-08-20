BS Samriddhi LIVE: Our focus is on facilitating ease of doing business, says Rajasthan minister

Jaipur will host Business Standard's Resurgent Rajasthan event on Wednesday, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The programme will highlight the state’s investment prospects, policy framework, and growth opportunities through a fireside chat with CM Sharma, moderated by Business Standard Editorial Director AK Bhattacharya.
Event Schedule:
11:35 am: Ajay Data, managing director, Data Group of Industries, and Digvijay Dhabriya, chairman, PHDCCI (Rajasthan chapter), will join a session on Invest Rajasthan: An Economic Roadmap.
12:25 pm: Panel on 'The Surging Renewables Sector' will feature Rahul Gupta, founder, MD and chief executive officer, Rays Power Experts Ltd, and Sunil Bansal, president, Rajasthan Solar Association.
1:15 pm: The event will conclude with a valedictory note and fireside chat with Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Youth Affairs, Government of Rajasthan.
The event comes at a time when Rajasthan has positioned itself as the leading state in attracting fresh investments, especially in renewable energy. New solar and wind projects pushed the state to the top of the investment rankings in the first quarter of 2025-26, according to the latest Projects Today survey, as earlier reported by Business Standard.
12:08 PM
Our focus is on ease of doing business, have set up framework to track investments: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
"We focus on facilitating ease of doing business and bringing costs down. Conversions need to happen quickly, and we want to facilitate them at the earliest, because, as I mentioned, we do not want employment generation tomorrow — we want it today. That is why we have created an IT framework to track every investment coming in, ensuring transparency and timely progress," says Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
"Businessmen want speed; they want things done immediately. For them, the price is not as significant as a waiting period of six months. In auctions, the process takes about six months, and often someone jumps in and artificially inflates the price. That is what they are uncomfortable with. All of this is avoided through the fixed-price system," says Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
11:39 AM
Rajasthan is not just a place to do business, but also a place to settle down in: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
"Rajasthan is sitting on the tip of the iceberg; it is a blessing in disguise. Development should have taken place a long time ago but did not, and this presents a great opportunity," says Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
"We are strategically located between Delhi and Mumbai, with vast land resources and a large young population that has proved its loyalty and integrity. Rajasthan can serve the entire northern zone of India. It is the most peaceful state; we do not practise regionalism. We welcome everyone — Rajasthan is not just a place to do business, but also a place to settle down in," Rathore added.
11:34 AM
Rajasthan opens its doors to all, provides opportunities across sectors: Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
"There are a large number of Rajasthanis doing exceptionally well in business. To recognise this, we dedicated a special day and introduced policies that support not only non-resident Rajasthanis but everyone. Whether it is education, skill development, trade, mining, logistics, hospitality, or the health sector, Rajasthan offers ample opportunities for all. As I mentioned earlier, the doors of Rajasthan are open to everybody," says Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
"Development should have taken place in Rajasthan many years ago. I am frankly saying that it has not happened, and therefore there is a massive opportunity to do it now. The geographical location of Rajasthan is excellent, and it is blessed with brilliant weather," says Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
11:21 AM
BS Samriddhi LIVE update: Business Standard's Jaipur edition launched today
11:13 AM
10:59 AM
Business Standard to launch Jaipur edition today
10:37 AM
10:27 AM
10:16 AM
