Bumper kharif production to lower food inflation in coming months: FinMin

A bumper kharif harvest is expected to lower food inflation in the coming months, the finance ministry said on Monday, asserting that India’s economic outlook is “cautiously optimistic” amid fragile geopolitical conditions.

In its monthly economic report for October, the ministry said that going forward, inflation is expected to align with central bank targets and the inflation trajectory will largely be influenced by the price movements in edible oils, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

“Early November trends signalled moderation in key food prices. Bright agricultural production prospects make the inflation outlook benign, despite existing price pressures in select food items,” the report said.

Consumer price inflation increased to 6.2 per cent in October 2024, primarily driven by inflation in a few vegetables, oil, and fats, while core inflation rose to 3.8 per cent during the month.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week called on banks to make interest rates more affordable, describing the current high cost of borrowing as “very stressful”. Her comments had come days after trade minister Piyush Goyal made a case for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut interest rates to boost economic growth by looking through the high food inflation while deciding on monetary policy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on the other hand, has maintained that there are significant risks to the inflation outlook, and that any premature rate cut could upset the balance.

The monthly report highlighted that India's export recovery may encounter challenges due to softening demand in developed markets. It said that policy decisions of the Trump administration will determine the course of trade and capital flows among other factors such as geopolitical developments and global interest rates.

Finance ministry also noted that the recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have led to some

concern in financial markets with safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries and gold finding a bid.

Amid a clouded global background, and after a brief period of softening momentum over the monsoon months, the finance ministry’s report said that many high-frequency indicators of economic activity in India rebounded in October.

“India's economic outlook for the coming months is cautiously optimistic, with agriculture likely to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, increased minimum support prices, and adequate supply of inputs,” the ministry said.

The report highlighted the cautious picture of urban consumers' perceptions of employment conditions and manufacturers' hiring sentiments in RBI surveys. It also stated that the high-frequency indicators such as net payroll additions under the Employee Provident Fund Organisation show that the labour market is showing signs of growth.