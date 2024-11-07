BFSI summit LIVE: Must continue to strengthen governance framework, says Ananth Gopalakrishnan
Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024 updates: Catch all the updates related to the BFSI summit here
BS Web Team New Delhi
BS BFSI Summit 2024 LIVE: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit - the biggest financial sector event in the country - returns with an expanded format at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. More than 100 industry leaders will participate in various formats including panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The summit will feature dedicated sessions exploring the impact of technology and AI on the financial sector.
On day 1, top public sector bank executives stated that while the banking sector is likely to maintain its positive performance, supported by strong economic fundamentals and growth, banks must exercise caution and strengthen their risk management and loan underwriting procedures. Speaking at a fireside conversation with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that the central bank is ‘watchful’ of funds from unsecured loans potentially entering the stock market and warned banks to remain vigilant of such activity.
The Business Standard BFSI Summit will feature leading figures from the finance industry across its three-day duration such as Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Debasish Panda, Deputy Governor of RBI T Rabi Sankar, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, veteran banker and non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services K V Kamath, heads of large public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, mutual fund chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief investment officers, insurance company chiefs, chief technology officers of financial technology companies, economists, and many more.
10:35 AM
Risk of a potential race to the bottom when it comes to MIIs: Ananth Krishnan
"There is an actual risk or a perceived risk of a potential race to the bottom with compromise on compliance or in their role as a first line regulator of their members , particularly as MII compete for clients whom they must also regulate. There is the potential that investments into appropriate security, technology, risks, and operations are deprioritized, over commercial outcomes. There is the potential that products or securities are launched and persisted with without adequate safeguards around investor protection, suitability and appropriateness. Not only must all this be avoided, they must also be seen to be avoided," said today.
10:26 AM
MIIs first line of defense in ensuring investor protection, says Ananth Krishnan
"Our MIIs provide the critical superstructure for our capital markets. particularly over the last three decades, guided by policymakers and regulators, they have played a crucial and pioneering role in growing our capital markets ecosystem. MIIs are the first line of defense charged with ensuring investor protection and market integrity. Amongst other things, they are required to ensure adequate disclosures by issuers, conduct appropriate surveillance to deliver a free and fair market bereft of unfair trading practices, manage risk and operations to deliver smooth clearing and settlements, monitor the conduct of brokers and other intermediaries and ensure that market technology platforms and ledgers are fair, secure, reliable, and resilient," says Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member.
10:23 AM
BS BFSI summit: Must continue to strengthen governance framework, says Ananth Gopalakrishnan
"I will first make the case that we must continue to strengthen their governance framework, ensure that they are staffed by high quality risk compliance and technology personnel, and further strengthen institutional mechanisms to ensure that they can appropriately deliver on the core public interest mandate of the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs)," says Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member.
10:01 AM
BFSI Summit Day 2: Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member, to present keynote address shortly
9:50 AM
BS BFSI summit 2024: Day 2 of BFSI summit to begin shortly
9:26 AM
Catch all the latest developments at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024
Topics : Shaktikanta Das Business Standard BFSI Summit BFSI India economy Business Standard RBI Governor banking reforms
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:35 AM IST