Cabinet clears India-Oman CEPA ahead of PM Modi's Jordan, Ethiopia visit

Next week’s three-nation foreign visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see India and Oman sign a free trade deal. The visit will also see agreements with Ethiopia and Jordan to increase India’s bilateral trade and investment with these countries.

What did the Union Cabinet approve on Friday?

The Union Cabinet at its meeting on Friday approved the India-Oman FTA, or the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials said India is also set to receive the spare parts of the Jaguar fighter jets “in the near future” that Oman’s Royal Air Force has retired.

What is the Prime Minister’s itinerary for Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman? On his four-day foreign visit, the PM will be in Jordan on December 15-16, in Ethiopia on December 16-17 and in Oman on December 17-18. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to visit Oman for the signing of the India-Oman CEPA. India and Oman are also looking at expanding their bilateral investment treaty. Why is Ethiopia a focus for India’s economic engagement? In Ethiopia, which has recently launched comprehensive economic reforms, opening up key sectors, such as banking and capital markets, New Delhi is keen to align its development and economic cooperation with that country to explore new avenues of cooperation with Addis Ababa. There are 675 Indian companies present in Ethiopia, with significant presence in the Ethiopian textile market. India imports pulses and beans from Ethiopia, and 38.5 per cent of India’s exports to it comprise pharmaceuticals. India-Ethiopia bilateral trade was $403.43 in 2024-25, and has increased to $550 million this year. India is one of the top three investors in Ethiopia. The last visit by an Indian PM to Ethiopia was in 2011.

Why is the Jordan visit being seen as significant? Officials said the PM’s visit to Jordan is significant as it coincides with the 75th year of the two countries establishing diplomatic ties, and the first full-fledged visit by an Indian PM to that country in 37 years. The PM had transited through Jordan in February 2018 on his way to visit Palestine. The PM and Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Huessein will also discuss the situation in Gaza. The PM is also scheduled to travel to the historic city Petra. What is the current trade and investment profile between India and Jordan?

India is Jordan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade being $2.8 billion. Jordan is a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly potash and phosphate. The two countries have a joint venture Jordan-India Fertiliser Company, and there are 15 Indian government companies in qualified industrial zones of Jordan. How does Oman fit into India’s Gulf trade strategy? As for Oman, it is the third-largest export destination for India among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. India already has an FTA with another GCC member, the United Arab Emirates, which came into effect in May 2022. The Shura Council, or Majlis A'Shura, of Oman on Wednesday approved the CEPA.