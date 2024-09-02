The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Monday approved a new 309-kilometre railway line between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 18036 crore, which will connect Manmad and Indore.

Speaking at a press conference, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project had a “strategic importance” and was in the works for a long time.

“The line will allow Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and agricultural districts of Maharashtra connectivity with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA),” he said.

The project has been planned with social and industrial needs in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri GatiShakti framework. It will promote tourism in the region by providing a shorter route between the Western/South-Western part of the country with Central India, according to an official statement.