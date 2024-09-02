Andhra CM Naidu visits flood-hit Vijayawada, leads rescue and relief ops

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led the rescue and relief efforts in flood-ravaged Vijayawada for the second consecutive day on Monday, visiting inundated areas in a boat, where unprecedented torrential downpour over the past three days has submerged several localities and left thousands of residents in need of succour.

According to a PTI report, scores of people continue to scramble for milk and food as the government has tried to organise relief in the past three days. Inundated localities included Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony, LBS Nagar, Vambay colony and Ayodhya Nagar.

Visuals aired on local TV news channels showed a woman lamenting to Naidu that people were stranded for two days in Ajit Singh Nagar without drinking water. To add to the excessive rainfall, the Budameru stream passing through Vijayawada city submerged several colonies, forcing nearly 200,000 people to take shelter on the roofs or first floors of their homes.

Naidu, state government and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources said, has reviewed the situation on a regular basis since Saturday, and asked all leaders and workers of his party to assist in relief efforts for the next three days. He has been visiting the flood-hit areas on a boat to supervise the relief operations. On Sunday and Monday, the first visit took place at 8.30 am and the last at 2 am. Sources said officials have been assigned various localities in Vijayawada to oversee the relief measures.

Naidu, who has shifted out of his residence into a bus at the Vijayawada collector’s office to oversee relief measures, apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of the situation, with the Centre deploying 10 NDRF boats, 110 power boats and six helicopters to rescue people from flood affected areas.

According to agency reports, on his visits to flood-affected areas in a boat, people have complained to him that no boats came to their rescue. “Please understand our situation sir (CM). We don't have water and food sir,” an agency report quoted a flood victim having complained to Naidu.

Sources said Naidu has tried to ensure that the food packet distribution is timely and the food is of good quality. “The CM has promised the residents that he will not move out of Vijayawada until normalcy is restored,” a state government source said.

As a large queue formed for milk packets, a flood victim complained that they did not have milk since Sunday morning and alleged that no help came their way from the government. “These speed boats and NDRF teams are just roaming around. We came swimming. Some people are volunteering to help in private boats. Not getting anything from the government,” he alleged.

Floods have caused severe disruption to internet and mobile telephone connectivity, and long traffic jams disrupted normal life, including connectivity to Hyderabad. Transportation within Vijayawada city and its vicinity is in a chaotic situation.