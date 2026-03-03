CAG to prioritise mature local body accounts, seeks uniform state reporting

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India K. Sanjay Murthy on Monday said assessing asset management and operational efficiency of urban local bodies (ULBs) depends heavily on the maturity of their financial accounts, and this would be a priority area for the CAG.

Speaking at the National Conference of State Secretaries on local governance, Murthy noted that nearly 700 local body accounts had been analysed across geographies as a pilot exercise to assess their readiness.

He said there have been significant observations on the quality of these accounts, and we stand alongside state governments in preparing better-quality accounts as we go forward.

Referring to the 16th Finance Commission’s (FC-16) recommendations, the CAG highlighted the growing fiscal transfers to local bodies. Murthy said that the Finance Commission grants have more than doubled, and the Urban Challenge Fund alone has a potential investment of over ₹4 trillion. He added that lack of uniformity in states’ reporting of these transfers warranted a consolidated disclosure framework and that CAG could play a central role in transparently reporting such grants. FC-16 has recommended that 10 per cent of the central grant be linked to states contributing at least 20 per cent of the basic grant from their own resources to local bodies. The CAG said transparent reporting of these transfers would be key to ensuring proper implementation of this conditionality.