CBDT to consider PAN, Aadhaar linking requests where fees paid by Jun 30

The income tax department on Friday said it will "duly consider" cases where linking of PAN with Aadhaar is yet to happen despite individuals giving their consent and having paid the fee.

The last day for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar on paying a late fee of Rs 1,000 is June 30, 2023. From July 1, 2023, PAN will become inoperative for individuals who have failed to link it with Aadhaar and TDS and TCS will be deducted at a higher rate.

In a tweet, the income tax department said instances have come to notice where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking.

"In this regard, it is to be informed that status of challan payment may be checked in 'e-pay tax' tab of portal after login. If a payment is successful, then PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar," it said.

"In cases where fee payment and consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30.06.2023, such cases will be duly considered by the Department," the tweet added.

If an individual fails to link Aadhaar and PAN by June 30, 2022 and wish to link it at a later date, then he/she can inform the tax authorities and after payment of penalty the two can be linked.