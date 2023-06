Strong macroeconomic fundamentals like higher growth, cooling inflation, strong earnings have attracted over $3.5 billion of inflows.

The rupee was little changed on Friday, but ended the month of June with its highest gains since January, on the back of strong foreign fund inflows into equity markets. The rupee ended at 82.0375 per dollar, compared to its close of 82.05 in the previous session. On the month, the rupee rose 0.77 per cent, highest since a 1.19 per cent appreciation in January.