Six years of GST: Raking in at least Rs 1.5 trn every month is new normal

“We have laid out a standard operating procedure, which both the Centre and states follow. If the 20th is the due date for filing returns, we have the data on non-filers readily available subsequent to that date. For the remainder of the month, we persuade and cajole taxpayers. We call them up. We remind them that the returns have not been filed yet,” he adds.

While the economy on the mend after the Covid year of 2020–21 has contributed to a higher GST collection, rising compliance, too, has done its bit. Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri says the economy is looking up. This, he says, is the underlying factor and primary driver of high GST proceeds. “But I think what makes the GST collection story different this time is the uptick we have seen in the levels of compliance. Improved compliance is reflected in the data on returns filing, which has reached 80–95 per cent. In the pre-GST era (service tax), the compliance rate for filing returns was about 65–70 per cent,” he says. When asked how the governments, both at the Centre and in states, achieved such a high rate of compliance, Johri attributes this to technology used chiefly to identify non-filers.