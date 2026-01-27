CBIC extends EoI deadline for Customs Integrated System to January 31

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for appointing an implementation agency for the proposed Customs Integrated System (CIS) to January 31, according to the revised notification.

“All prospective bidders sought an extension of the deadlines for submission of EoI responses. So, the timelines were revised accordingly,” a government official said.

According to the revised notice, the timelines for both purchase of the EoI document and bid submission have been revised from the earlier January 21 deadline. The bids will now be opened on February 2, 2026.

The CIS seeks to create a unified national platform by integrating key existing systems — Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), Risk Management System (RMS), and Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange System (ICES) — which currently run on different software platforms and do not smoothly communicate with each other. The selection process will follow a two-stage process, with the EoI phase aimed at shortlisting up to eight bidders based on technical capability and experience. Both single bidders and consortiums of up to three members are eligible to apply. Shortlisted bidders will then be invited to participate in a subsequent request for proposal (RFP) process, under which detailed technical and financial bids will be evaluated before the final contract is awarded.