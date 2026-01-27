India-EU FTA signed, energy sector offers $500 bn opportunity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India and the European Union (EU) have signed their long-awaited free trade agreement, calling it a historic step that would strengthen global supply chains and boost bilateral trade. He also said India’s energy sector presents an investment opportunity of about $500 billion.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Energy Week (IEW) in Goa, Modi said the India-EU trade deal covers economies accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and about one-third of global trade. “The deal supports both trade and the global supply chain,” he said.

Highlighting India’s energy ambitions, the prime minister said the country is on track to build a robust energy ecosystem that will not only meet future domestic demand but also promote exports. He said the government has introduced significant policy reforms in the energy sector in recent years to support growth and attract investments. Addressing the gathering, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government is enabling the sector’s growth by building capacity, improving market conditions and supporting the full energy mix. “The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025, along with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025, has significantly strengthened India’s upstream ecosystem. These reforms introduce single petroleum leases, ensure time-bound approvals and provide long-term lease stability,” Puri said.