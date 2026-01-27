Offers of Venezuelan oil limited, most going to US, say Indian refiners

Indian oil refiners are only being offered small volumes of Venezuelan crude ‍as most supply is ​heading to the United States, four refining executives said on Tuesday, slowing the return of the South American supply to the world's third-largest importer.

Trading houses Trafigura and Vitol began marketing Venezuelan oil this month after an agreement between Caracas and Washington ​for the US to control 50 million barrels following its capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro on January 3, with proceeds going to a US-supervised fund.

Since then, Indian refiners - Reliance Industries Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd have been looking to buy Venezuelan crude.