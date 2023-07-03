Home / Economy / News / CBIC to implement geotagging for verification of new GST registrations

CBIC to implement geotagging for verification of new GST registrations

The move comes after it was found that fake office places were created for verification; geotagging functionality is currently available to taxpayers registered in Delhi and Haryana

BS Web Team New Delhi
Geotagging functionality is currently available to taxpayers registered in Delhi and Haryana

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is planning to strengthen the process of goods and services tax (GST) registration by using geotagging for verification.
Vivek Johri, president, CBIC, said that the board is planning to use biometric authentication for existing registration which it found suspicious or risky, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Johri said, "In the past, it was found that an office place was created just for verification and it was not there subsequently. To prevent this, the geotagging location of the office of an entity will be made mandatory."
The board has initiated a pilot project in some states to geotag the address for the exact location and once the pilot is complete, the report will be submitted to the GST Council to make it mandatory post the council's approval, he said.

Geotagging functionality is being rolled out in phases and is currently available to taxpayers registered in Delhi and Haryana.
The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) introduced the feature on the GST portal in March this year.

Currently, officials use OTP-based authentication using Aadhaar card and PAN card.
"We are now going in for biometric authentication so that we can be absolutely certain that this is the person whose Aadhaar card has been used," Johri said.

The move comes after an ongoing drive against fake GST registration, in which the authorities detected the misuse of PAN and Aadhaar for fake registration, according to the ET report.
The officials had found 60,000 suspicious GST registrations. The verification process was completed for 50,000 registrations, out of which 25 per cent of GST registrations were found to be fake.

Also Read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

CBIC says won't object to a petitioner going to HC in absence of GSTAT

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

CBIC releases report on Indian cargo, shows improvement in release time

India's manufacturing PMI softens slightly to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Weak rural labour market pushes India's unemployment rate above 8%

PMI manufacturing: Factory output drops to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May

Top headlines: HDFC Bank to become top weight, FPI inflow hit 10-month high

Topics :GST ActGST CouncilGST registrationGeotaggingGST council meetingCentral Board of Direct Taxes

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story