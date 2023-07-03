Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments



A banker was quoted as saying that unless more merchants sign up for the use of e-Re, its adoption rate will remain poor. This upgrade to e-Re is crucial to boost the adoption rate of digital currencies. The adoption rate for UPI gateways by merchants is strong and rising steadily, and they already have QR stickers for various payment gateways. The banker added that merchants resisted the idea of piling on another QR sticker, and therefore, it was decided to make e-Re QR codes and UPI interoperable.

Both payment processes will function independently at the back end. After interoperability becomes operational, a payment made through the UPI gateway will be credited to the receiver's UPI account, and a payment done through e-Re will be credited into the receiver's wallet.