Home / Economy / News / PMI manufacturing: Factory output drops to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May

PMI manufacturing: Factory output drops to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May

According to S&P Global, the overall level of business confidence rose to a six-month high in June

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's manufacturing sector showed a slowdown in June as compared to May, a private survey showed. According to S&P Global India, the country's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May.
A PMI higher than 50 shows an expansion in the sector.

"Indian goods producers registered a sharp increase in new work intakes during June and one that was among the strongest seen since February 2021," the report said.
The export orders rose but remained slower than in May, it added.

It also said that manufacturers lifted their selling prices in June. The rate of charge inflation was marked, the strongest in 13 months and above its long-run average. In certain cases, the upturn was attributed to higher labour and input costs.
"The surge in input buying underscored the optimism and proactive stance of manufacturers, as they sought to capitalise on favourable market conditions and obtain resources to support production growth," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Presented with buoyant demand, manufacturers seized the opportunity to adjust their pricing strategies. The latest increase in output charges reflected firms' ability to pass on higher cost burdens to customers while maintaining a competitive edge," De Lima added.
The report said that a strong rise in sales led manufacturers to use their existing inventories of finished goods. Post-production stocks fell at the quickest pace in the year-to-date.

"Demand strength, new client enquiries and marketing efforts underpinned optimistic forecasts towards growth prospects. Moreover, the overall level of business confidence rose to a six-month high," it said. 

Also Read

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

India's services PMI rises for 20th consecutive month but lower than Feb

India services growth slows down in March after 12-year high in Feb

Top headlines: HDFC Bank to become top weight, FPI inflow hit 10-month high

Yen tentative, dollar soft as traders weigh US Fed rate hike path

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

Remarkable feat: Uttar Pradesh's economy grew faster than many big states

The net-zero approach of major exchanges to trade in carbon credits

Topics :Manufacturing PMIPMIFactory outputBS Web Reportseconomy

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story