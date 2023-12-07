Home / Economy / News / CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran urges India Inc to step up investments

CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran urges India Inc to step up investments

The CEA further said that the drivers of economic growth have to rebalance between consumption and investment, as usually the consumption has to be a residual in the growth cycle

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief economic advisor
Shiva Rajora New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Cautioning that demand uncertainty will continue in the decade ahead, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday urged India Inc to increase investments and not conserve resources despite the ‘repairing’ of the balance sheets. 

“So what is holding it (corporates) back? It is easy to say that there is general demand uncertainty. Post Covid, recovery has started. But one thing we have to remember is that this decade is going to be the decade of uncertainty, whether we like it or not. So for us to wait for the uncertainties to abate or recede, [its] like waiting for the waves to subside before taking a dip in the ocean. That is not going to happen,” he said at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event. 

The CEA further said that the drivers of economic growth have to rebalance between consumption and investment, as usually the consumption has to be a residual in the growth cycle. The balance of financial resources for the corporate sector which was negative for the corporate sector between FY13 and FY20 has turned positive in FY21 (2.7 per cent), FY22 (0.8 per cent) and FY23 (2.1 per cent). 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“[This] rebalancing has to happen in India. Waiting for demand to arise before they start investing will actually delay the onset of such demand conditions happening, because usually consumption has to be the residual. Investment leads to employment, which leads to income generation and which in turn creates consumption and then the savings are recycled back into the investment. So the more the corporate sector delays its investment, this virtuous cycle will not materialise,” Nageswaran said. 

Noting that the infrastructure gap, compliance burden, and policy provisions that prevent scale and the financial sector’s unwillingness to lend have been holding back the corporate sector from investing, the CEA said that the government is already addressing these issues. 

“Initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and performance-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, coupled with infrastructure spending and decriminalisation of laws, are meant to create global champions in India,” he said.

Nageswaran also called the retail investors to rebalance from speculation to real investment for the long term.

As reported by the Business Standard, the slowdown in corporate revenue growth over the last one year has begun to reflect in India Inc’s capital expenditure as there is a close correlation between growth in net sales and investment in fixed assets. The net sales of 725 companies, excluding BFSI and state-run oil & gas firms, were up 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in H1FY24 – the lowest half-yearly increase in the last three years and down sharply from 12.2 per cent growth in the second half of FY23 and 31.3 per cent growth in the first half of FY23.

Earlier in the day, Luis E Breuer, senior resident representative for India, International Monetary Fund (IMF) commended the government on reforms like flexible inflation targeting, bankruptcy code and digitisation among others, along with the success of its financial sector which provided support to its economic boom.

“Going forward it is important for the country to continue on the reforms path, focusing on the soft infrastructure which includes regulatory and institutional reforms. Modernisation of institutions will help India achieve its own development goals. In the banking sector, greater participation of the private sector and strengthening governance of public sector banks should be prioritised,” he added.  

Also Read

Poonawalla group appoints Keki Mistry as strategic advisor for fin services

Pvt investment to pick up from second half of FY24: CII President R Dinesh

Market regulator Sebi slams AIF industry for circumvention of regulations

Global warming a problem but can't sacrifice growth, says CEA Nageswaran

Medtech sector needs to become $200 bn industry by 2030: Pharma secy

No spectacular announcements in interim Budget, says FM Sitharaman

India's growth to be led by women, says NITI vice-chairman Suman Bery

Rs 24,000 cr investments at Bengal biz meet to be implemented over 2 yrs

India to soon be ready for $1 trn exports: Vaishnaw on 'Make in India' goal

Digital economy to contribute 20% of GDP by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :InvestmentChief Economic AdvisorConfederation of Indian Industry

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story