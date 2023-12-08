Centre imposes ban on onion exports until March 2024 to curb price surge

India has imposed a ban on exports of onions until March 31, 2024, according to a government order issued late on Thursday.

India had previously imposed a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton, until Dec. 31, 2023, to discourage exports, in an effort to curb surging local prices.



Farmers' protest

Onion farmers blocked the Mumbai Agra Highway at three places in Maharashtra's Nashik and stopped auctions in wholesale markets of the district on Friday after the Centre announced a ban on the export of the kitchen staple, police said.



The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Earlier in October, the Centre had decided to step up the sale of buffer onion stock at the subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets to provide relief to consumers.

To control prices, the government imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports from October 28 to December 31 this year.

In August, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31.