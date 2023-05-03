Home / Economy / News / Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

Centre refocusing on 15% methanol-blended petrol strategy under NITI Aayog's national plan

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Premium
Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre may tone down or even shelve its plan to export methanol to Bangladesh, as the government refocuses its strategy around the alternative fuel. Promising results on research into methanol-based petrol production at scale is the latest trigger behind the move.
State-run Oil India (OIL) is running ‘advanced-level’ tests, and the results are promising, officials told Business Standard.
Growing internal demand projections and increasing consumer appetite for newer alternative fuels have prompted the government to again consider methanol as a credible plant-based fuel, they added.

Also Read

The Ukraine war's shockwaves are hurting Bangladesh's apparel industry

India, Bangladesh discuss trade settlement in rupee, free trade agreement

China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

Bangladesh: A cautionary tale

No change in PPA for the project sought by Bangladesh: Adani Power

India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

Need to focus on infra, innovation for sustainable growth: FM Sitharaman

New IT Rules: 16 groups join hands against govt-run fact-checking unit

India's services sector growth climbs to near 13-year high in April: PMI

April services activity hits near 13-year high as inflation accelerates

Topics :India-BangladeshBangladesh

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story