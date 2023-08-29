Centre plans to announce PM e-Bus Sewa guidelines within a month

In a move to accelerate the adoption of green vehicles in the public mobility sector, the Centre is planning to release the guidelines for the Rs 57,613 crore PM-eBus Sewa within a month, Business Standard has learnt.

"Consultations with state governments are underway. Within months the guidelines will be out," senior government officials said. The ambitious PM-eBus Sewa scheme, which was announced on August 16, seeks to introduce 10,000 e-buses across 169 cities through a 10-year public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is overseeing this endeavour.



While the scheme boasts a total budget of Rs 57,613 crore, only Rs 20,000 crore is set to be allocated from the central government's budget. The remaining funding will be secured through contributions from various state governments.

The responsibility of procuring and auctioning the e-buses under the initiative is likely to fall under the purview of the state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), which also holds the mandate of realising the government's ambitious vision of deploying 50,000 e-buses by 2027 under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP).



The introduction of the PM-eBus Sewa scheme is a response to the limited adoption of electric buses in the public transit sector. Despite the approval of 7,210 e-buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme, as compared to the initial target of 7,090, only a modest 2,435 e-buses have been put into operation, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

From 2014 onward, India has witnessed the sale of a cumulative 816,356 buses across various segments. However, the proportion of electric buses in this total stands at a mere 0.63 per cent, equivalent to 5,124 units, according to the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).



In an effort to boost these numbers, the government is also contemplating an incentive scheme tailored specifically for private operators to encourage the purchase of electric buses, as reported by Business Standard on August 9.

Distinguishing itself from FAME-II, the PM-eBus Sewa initiative empowers state governments to deploy electric buses in cities with a population of 300,000. This contrasts with FAME-II, which focuses on the deployment of e-buses in only nine cities with over 4 million population.



Unlike FAME-II, which gives a subsidy amount in three instalments of 20:40:40 at the time of supply order, delivery, and after six months of the successful commercial operation of buses, the PM-eBus Sewa scheme proposes a kilometre-based incentive structure spanning a decade.

Despite the differing population criteria and incentive models, both schemes share the stipulation that 50 per cent of raw materials for manufacturing should be sourced from domestic suppliers.



Under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, the central government will extend subsidies, but the responsibility of payment to bus operators will rest with the respective state governments. This initiative could prove particularly beneficial for state transport undertakings that often operate at a loss. State governments will have the option to avail themselves of the benefits offered by the upcoming 'Payment Security Fund' from the central government.

On August 8, Business Standard was the first to report the government's intention to introduce a payment security fund of approximately Rs 4,126 crore. This fund aims to facilitate the efficient procurement of 38,000 electric buses (e-buses) nationwide.