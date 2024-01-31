Centre releases advisories, surveys to boost female workforce participation

To bolster the representation of women in the workforce and advance gender equality, various ministries of the central government issued a series of advisories and surveys on Tuesday, aimed at industries and employers.

Key recommendations from the central government's advisories include promoting women in leadership and management roles, crafting gender-neutral job advertisements, establishing working women hubs complete with dormitories and hostels, and providing gender-neutral creche breaks.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, issued advisories focusing on women's workforce participation and safety in the building, construction, and highways sectors. This occasion also marked the debut of an employer rating survey within the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, designed to guide employers in fostering an environment conducive to women's economic involvement.





READ: Agri, self-employment drive women participation in rural workforce: FinMin The survey conducted by the social security organisation includes a comprehensive questionnaire addressing topics such as the presence of an internal complaints committee for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH), availability of crèche facilities, and transportation options during late hours. It also inquires about the practice of 'equal pay for equal work' for male and female employees and the provision of flexible or remote working hours for women.

These advisories were unveiled at an event on Tuesday, attended by the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Highways, and industry networks like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

A primary focus was the enforcement of a 26-week paid maternity leave for workers in the construction and highway sectors, along with the establishment of creches in all facilities with more than 50 employees.

Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, highlighted the significance of these advisories for female construction workers, stating, "The advisory mandates 26 weeks of maternity leave for female construction workers. This move is groundbreaking... With the release of this advisory, it becomes easier for officials and the Union ministry to assess its impact on the female construction workforce nationwide."

Additionally, the Ministry of Women and Child Development released national minimum standards and protocols for the operation and management of creches. These are intended to guide individuals, service agencies, corporations, companies, universities, and hospitals, as mandated by various acts and rules of the Government of India, in setting up crèches. The standards and protocols are focused on standardising and institutionalising the care economy, significantly contributing to the 'Women-led Development' vision.