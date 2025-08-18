Centre releases ₹36,027 crore to states under special assistance scheme

The Centre has released ₹36,027 crore to all states and union territories under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure and Investment (SASCI) till 11 August, according to a Parliament reply by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, on Monday.

Chaudhary said that total funds amounting to ₹3,66,249.45 crore have been released by the government to states under the scheme since its inception in FY21 up to FY25.

According to the Parliament reply, under certain parts of the scheme, incentives are provided to states by the Centre for carrying out reforms in different sectors. In 2024-25, 22 states availed these incentives by implementing land-related reforms in rural areas, and 22 for reforms aimed at stimulating industrial growth through regulations for industrial and commercial buildings. None of the states could utilise the incentive linked to land reforms in urban areas, the Lok Sabha reply showed.