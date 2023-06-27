Centre's Svamitva scheme spawns infrastructure for accurate map making

The GTS survey had an enormous scientific impact as well, since it was one of the first accurate measurements of a section of an arc of longitude and also measured the geodesic anomaly, which led to the development of the theories of isostasy.



The British carried out what is now called ‘The Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) of India’ in 1802. Among the many accomplishments of the survey were the demarcation of the British territories in the subcontinent and the measurement of the height of the Himalayan peaks — Everest, K2, and Kanchenjunga.