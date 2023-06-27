Home / Economy / News / Net profit of manufacturing and IT sector moderates in 2022-23, shows data

Net profit of manufacturing and IT sector moderates in 2022-23, shows data

The net profit margin of the manufacturing sector declined to 8.7 percent in 2022-23, against 10.6 percent in 2021-22

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Net profit of the manufacturing, and the IT sector moderated in 2022-23, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
The net profit margin of the manufacturing sector declined to 8.7 per cent in 2022-23, against 10.6 per cent in 2021-22.

Similarly, the net profit margin of IT companies also witnessed moderation, decreasing to 16.9 per cent in 2022-23 from 19.9 per cent in 2021-22, a RBI report titled Performance of Private Corporate Business Sector during 2022-23 showed.
Meanwhile, non-IT services companies managed to maintain stable operating profit margins, although they continued to face net losses. The net loss margin for non-IT services companies stood at 2.4 per cent in 2022-23, showing a slight improvement compared to the previous year's net loss margin of 6.7 per cent.

The data showed that non-financial listed private companies experienced a sales growth of 19.8 percent year-on-year, with the manufacturing sector leading the way with an 18.0 percent growth rate. Notably, the automotive, petroleum, and chemical industries played a significant role in driving this growth.
The information technology (IT) sector sustained its high growth momentum, while the performance of non-IT services companies improved further during the same period. This improvement was primarily driven by robust growth in the trade and transport sector.

With improved demand conditions and corresponding sales growth, manufacturing companies witnessed an increase in their expenses on raw materials and employees. However, the interest outgo for all major sectors also increased during the year.
The interest coverage ratio (ICR) of manufacturing companies moderated to 7.3 in 2022-23 from 8.4 in the previous fiscal year due to the rise in interest expenses. However, the ICR for the non-IT services sector crossed unity, indicating a viable level of coverage, with all subsectors except the telecom group showing satisfactory ICR levels. 

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Delhi govt sets up GST registration cell to boost revenue collection

States borrowing cost rises 4 basis points to 7.4%, says Icra Ratings

Income tax department keeps tolerance range intact for transfer pricing

India's current account deficit narrows to 0.2% of GDP in Q4 FY23

Footfall at India's top monuments still a far cry from pre-pandemic peak

Topics :Manufacturing sectorIndia's IT sectorRBI

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story